Participants are needed for a doctoral research study focused on exploring the academic struggles of female First Generation Students in STEM majors. This study will focus on your journey to majoring in STEM and your experiences with academic advisors in college. In order to participate, you must meet the following criteria:





1) be an undergraduate student

2) identify as female

3) be majoring in a recognized STEM major (sciences, technology, engineering, mathematics)

4) be a First Generation Student (if neither of your parents have obtained a bachelor’s degree, you meet this criteria)

5) have previously been placed on scholastic probation (if you have ever earned below a 2.0 GPA for a semester in college, you meet this criteria)





Participants will be asked to complete a brief online survey to confirm eligibility for the study. Those that complete both the survey and a single 60-minute online interview will be compensated with a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card. If you are interested in participating, please contact Brittni S. MacLeod at brittni.macleod@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.