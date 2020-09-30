Introducing... Coffee Breaks via Zoom!!! A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!

Ditch the Drama: The Art of Constructive Conflict

September 30th - 2pm-2:30pm





The Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants a week prior to the session.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks"

or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu