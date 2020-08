Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be ONLINE from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays, beginning Aug. 28.

The 10 workshops include:

* Best Practices in Library Research – Aug. 28

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 4

* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 11

* Poster Presentation Workshop – Sept. 18

* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 25

* Identifying Grants for Research Funding -- Oct. 2

* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 9

* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 16

* Altmetrics – Oct. 23

* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 30





You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate. Click here to register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.