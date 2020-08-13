Learn @ Your Library workshops

Library Orientation for International Students (face-to-face in Lab 150 and online) - 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Learn the role and purpose of Personal Librarians.

Learn to use information in an ethical manner - copyright, proper citing, etc.

Discover how to identify appropriate databases and search engines for research, as well as how to use EndNote. Best Practices in Library Research (online) - 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28 Learn advanced search operators and techniques for searching databases.

Understand how to formulate search queries that deliver results.

Learn how to do citation searching and cited reference searches. Register for workshops here

For more information, email For more information, email donell.callender@ttu.edu or call 806.834.2944. Posted:

8/13/2020



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental

