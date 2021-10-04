Free editing on brochures, grant proposals,

research papers, and websites is being offered by

grad students in Technical and Professional Editing.

These students are skilled Technical Communication

specialists. Please contact me if you know of a document--such as a brochure, grant

proposal, research paper, or website--that needs

to be revised. Student editors will review the

document, revise it, and submit to you an

electronic and printed copy of the revision and a

memo explaining their choices. The document must

be in existence already, so that the students can

edit it by the end of the semester. An example of

a successful project was a brochure for a

business school, which began as a photocopied

stack of papers and was revised to be a full

color, three-panel brochure.



Please email me at angela.eaton@ttu.edu if you

have a project you'd like these editors to work

on.



Best,

Angela Eaton

Assistant Professor

English Department

angela.eaton@ttu.edu