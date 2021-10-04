Free editing on brochures, grant proposals,
research papers, and websites is being offered by
grad students in Technical and Professional Editing.
These students are skilled Technical Communication
specialists. Please contact me if you know of a document--such as a brochure, grant
proposal, research paper, or website--that needs
to be revised. Student editors will review the
document, revise it, and submit to you an
electronic and printed copy of the revision and a
memo explaining their choices. The document must
be in existence already, so that the students can
edit it by the end of the semester. An example of
a successful project was a brochure for a
business school, which began as a photocopied
stack of papers and was revised to be a full
color, three-panel brochure.
Please email me at angela.eaton@ttu.edu if you
have a project you'd like these editors to work
on.
Best,
Angela Eaton
Assistant Professor
English Department
angela.eaton@ttu.edu