This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. MSMRA Summer Series Info Session https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/puiz8lt0w2vkg8/ Questions? Set up a meeting with Paris Wright: Contact Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu Posted:

