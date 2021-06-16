TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need a Language? Consider a Critical Language
 Texas Tech offers five critical languages at the undergraduate level: 
  • Arabic
  • Mandarin Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Russian
If you are interested in a career with the government, including organizations such as the FBI, CIA, Dept. of State, or if you want your resume to stand out, having studied a critical language will make a difference. There are also competitive scholarships available through the US government to study a critical language abroad.

Stand out from the crowd! Learn a critical language! 
6/16/2021

Erin Collopy

erin.collopy@ttu.edu

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


