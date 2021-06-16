TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn @ Your Library workshops
How to Do a Literature Review
  • Learn how to generate search terms
  • Learn how to formulate a search statement
  • Learn about emerging standards for literature reviews
2-4 p.m.
June 18 & July 16
Online


Introduction to Library Resources for Music Majors & Minors
  • Learn basics of searching for scores and recordings
  • Learn where to find music resources in the library
  • Learn how to find and navigate music related databases
Noon to 1 p.m.
July 9
Online & face to face, Library Instruction Lab 151


To register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops.
Posted:
6/16/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


