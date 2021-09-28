Workshops are hosted each semester to help students prepare for the Gilman Scholarship application process. The Gilman Scholarship Workshop is facilitated by the Office of Prestigious External Student Awards, the Financial Aid Office, and the Study Abroad Office. The Workshop serves to assist Gilman-eligible students in understanding the requirements of the scholarship as well as how to best prepare and be successful when applying. A representative of the Financial Aid Office has experience serving on the Gilman Awards Committee, so you can get first-hand tips on what to do and what not to do. Any Pell Grant recipient is eligible for the Gilman Scholarship, so please join us in learning how you can get money to study abroad! Posted:

Andrea Nowak



Andrea.Nowak@ttu.edu



International Affairs



3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

9/28/2021



OIA Auditorium



