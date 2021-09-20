IN-PERSON FALL LEARNING SERIES
The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.
All Fall Learning Series will be in the TLPDC Room 150 in the Library.
5 Components of Wellness by George Comiskey
October 7th from 10:15am-11:30am
Creating Healthy Relationships by Dr. Jenna LaFreniere
November 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm
Values by Thomas Kay
December 2nd from 1:15pm-2:30pm
Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu