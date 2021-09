This Fall, the Human Research Protection Program is offering an Institutional Review Board training for graduate students and faculty members conducting human subject research. The training will take place over five weeks. Researchers who attend all five sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion for Texas Tech University Human Subject Training. Researchers do not have to complete all five trainings in one semester to receive the certificate. They can attend different trainings throughout multiple semesters. Researchers submitting to federal grants are still required to have human subject training through CITI.

The training will include:

· Introduction to the IRB

· Navigating Cayuse IRB

· Data Collection and Privacy, Confidentiality & Security

· Recruitment and Consent Procedures

· After IRB Approval & Q&A

To register please visit the following link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/irb/HST.php



Human Research Protection Program

Hours: Mon. - Fri. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Only phone and virtual meetings at this time.

Phone: (806) 742-2064

Email: hrpp@ttu.edu

Section Manager

CassiDe Street, Ph. D.: casside.street@ttu.edu

Research Compliance Specialist

April Ortegon, M.A.: april.ortegon@ttu.edu