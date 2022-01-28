TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Disability Services Planner Workshop

Making Your Planner Work For You

Tuesday February 8, 4 PM to 5:30 PM at 228 Weeks Hall (Or Virtually)

AND

Wednesday, February 16, from  1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at 228 Weeks Hall (Or Virtually)


The TECHniques Center and Student Disability Services will be hosting a workshop discussing Making Your Planner Work For You, featuring Student Presenter, Eliza Fuller. The workshop will be presented on two separate dates: Tuesday February 8 from 4-5:30 PM, and Wednesday, February 16, from 1 PM to 2:30 PM at 228 Weeks Hall. Participants can also join remotely. RSVP to elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu and specify whether you want to attend virtually or in-person. Open to all TTU students.
Posted:
1/28/2022

Originator:
Elizabeth Hansen

Email:
elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services


