Texas Business Hall of Fame 2022 Future Texas Business Legend Award



Submission Deadline – Feb. 24, 2022

Application submissions are now being accepted for the Texas Business Hall of Fame (TBHF) – Future Texas Business Legend Award scholarship. The Free Market Institute (FMI) will recommend qualified applicants to be considered for this award. Students who meet eligibility requirements, exhibit entrepreneurial aspirations, and demonstrate a propensity for leadership in academic and campus activities are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The TBHF Foundation Scholarship Program supports future business leaders each year by awarding scholarships to exemplary Texas college students for their leadership skills and entrepreneurial accomplishments and potential. Award recipients will receive $15,000 each to help them succeed in their academic and business goals and will be honored alongside fellow Texas business leaders at the TBHF Annual Induction Dinner.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and other application details, visit the Texas Business Hall of Fame – Future Texas Business Legend Award page.





Contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or 806.742.7138 for further information.