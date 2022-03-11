The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves.

Apply Today: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/483952

Deadline to apply: Friday, March 11, 2022

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Massengale, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu or (806) 742-2984.

Elizabeth Massengale



elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu



Parent Relations





