Good Afternoon,

Due to a Texas Government Code 656.047 (c) reporting requirement, payments for all registration/training fees should be processed using a Procurement Card (PCard) or a Departmental PCard. Use of the PCard or Departmental PCard for registration purchases will allow us to capture the data needed for the report based on the information captured in the new Chrome River System.



Should the registration cost exceed the single purchase amount of $3,500, please contact purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu to request an increased spending limit on the PCard or Departmental PCard. We will continue to reimburse registration fees in the Travel system for those that have purchased registrations by personal or State travel cards; however, the preferred payment method is by PCard or Departmental PCard.



TechBuy Purchase orders for registration fees will be returned for processing with PCard or Departmental PCard.



Please contact purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu with any questions you may have.





Thank you!

Procurement Services