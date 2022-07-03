Carlos Castañeda, a Doctoral Student at Texas Tech University in the department of Counseling, and Dr. Nicole Noble, Assistant Professor in the Counselor Education program, are conducting a research study on the challenges of social dating life for adults with autism spectrum disorder and adults without autism.

For this study, we are asking that you forward this information to adult individuals who have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and for any adult who has been dating during the COVID-19 pandemic to participate. An information sheet linked here provides more details about this research. If you participate in this online survey, you will be asked to complete a survey that will take less than one hour to complete. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study.

Click the below link to participate in the study:

https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_abLJPvhA8YG5K9U

If you have any questions about this study, please feel free to contact Dr. Nicole Noble the Principal Investigator of this study at nicole.noble@ttu.edu or by calling 806-834-7629. You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, and their email is hrpp@ttu.edu.