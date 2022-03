The market demands skilled data scientists to interpret data. Learn how to use advanced technologies and statistical methods to manipulate and interpret data with a one-year Master's in Data Science. Summer entry only. Summer 2022 applications due May 1st. International applications due January 15th. Questions? Set up a meeting with Anissa Moussa: anissa.moussa@ttu.edu Posted:

3/8/2022



Originator:

kamy Birk



Email:

kamryn.g.birk@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic