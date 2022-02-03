Purpose: Investigate physiological and performance changes with different hydration status



Eligibility requirements:

1. Male

2. Are between the ages of 18-60 years old



Participants will be eligible for monetary compensation and sports performance data may be provided up to the end of study completion. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any time. This study will require about 6 hours to complete. Participants will be assigned to a trial where they will perform exercise tasks. A blood draw and urine sample will be taken. The research team will provide different hydration conditions. On Visit 1 participants will be asked to complete a VO2max > 40 mlkg-1min-1 to continue in the study.

You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, and their email is hrpp@ttu.edu.



For more information, contact Yasuki Sekiguchi at yasuki.sekiguchi@ttu.edu and to schedule an information meeting. Posted:

3/2/2022



Originator:

Yasuki Sekiguchi



Email:

Yasuki.Sekiguchi@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management





Categories

Research

