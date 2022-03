This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. Summer applications due May 1st. Questions? Contact Junior Perez: jose.l.perez@ttu.edu Posted:

3/17/2022



Originator:

kamy Birk



Email:

kamryn.g.birk@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic