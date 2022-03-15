TTU HomeTechAnnounce

No water, including restrooms, available in Library March 16-18

Due to installation of a new main water line, water to the University Library will be shut down March 16-18.

Restrooms are available in the SUB.

The Library will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates.

3/15/2022

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


