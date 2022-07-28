Participants are needed for new research exploring dog enrichment! Free toys will be given as compensation for participating in the studies.

To learn more about project participation and enroll your dog in the project, please answer some questions about you and your dog in the following survey: https://bit.ly/enrichmentstudy

For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Dr. Nathaniel Hall at Nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu or 806-834-8924.





This study has been approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee at Texas Tech University.