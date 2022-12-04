Academic Coaching is for any Texas Tech undergraduate student who wants to make the most out of their Tech experience. You will meet with our Lead Advisor for one-on-one coaching which allows you to work on any challenges you are facing like time management, stress management, study strategies, and test prep to name a few.

Also, this service is at no extra cost to you!

You can schedule your appointment through Strive by searching for The Learning Center-Academic Coaching. Visit our website for more information:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/AcademicCoaching.php