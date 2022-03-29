You will be asked to complete a 30-minute, video-recorded virtual visit via Zoom, have your child wear an audio recorder in the home for a total of 16 hours, and complete some surveys online. Participating families will receive $25 Amazon Gift Cards for completing each part of the study. Families can earn up to a $100 for completing all components of the study. Children will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation.

If you are interested in participating, please complete this form and we will contact you shortly.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_54iC6QHLY47zVMW

The study is being run by Dr. Niyantri Ravindran from the Department Human Development and Family Sciences at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can email pairlabttu@gmail.com.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.