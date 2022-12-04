At present, food insecurity on college campuses is skyrocketing, and it ranges from 30% to 59%. Food insecurity is “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” The TTU Food Insecurity Survey aims to raise awareness of the increasing number of Texas Tech undergraduate and graduate students who face food insecurity and for the development of nutrition-related material to aid both students at risk of and students with food insecurity at TTU. The survey is voluntary and should take about 20 – 35 minutes and cover topics related to demographics, financial status, perception of stress, diet quality, food literacy, study habits, and academic performance. Results will be anonymous, and participants will be eligible to enter a drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card (delivered through email) at the end of the survey. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dr. Oak-Hee Park (oak-hee.park@ttu.edu) or Joy Driver (dri36500@ttu.edu). Now, by clicking this link https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9FeWogEaUrsULvU, you can start the survey.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/12/2022



Originator:

Joy Driver



Email:

dri36500@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





