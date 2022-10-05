TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Trivia Night!
Six-person teams will, once again, compete for the honor of being OLLI Trivia Champions! This event will provide a great way to achieve bragging rights for your department, have fun with current friends, or even meet some new people - and maybe win some prizes along the way! Registrants can either purchase a six-person table for their team of trivia masters, or as an individual registrant be placed on a team.

Register online: OLLI Trivia Night - 22SOLLU0039 | OLLI | TTU, or call the OLLI office at 806.742.OLLI (6554); be sure to let us know your friends' and preferred team names.

A catered dinner and drinks will be included in the ticket price. We guarantee a fun evening – win or lose!
Posted:
4/11/2022

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 5/10/2022

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories