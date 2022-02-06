We will be accepting nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Staff Awards until July 8, 2022. Many nominations have already been submitted in an effort to recognize staff for their excellence, leadership, and exemplary service to Texas Tech. This award program is designed to be highly competitive and serves to promote greater individual staff recognition. Human Resources Talent Development, with the support of the Office of the Chancellor and the Office of the President, invites you to recognize an outstanding staff member by nominating them for one of the available staff awards.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/dsa/index.php.

Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail awards.recognition@ttu.edu with any questions.