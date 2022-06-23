Goal Setting with Dr. Chad Smith Please join us as we hear from Dr. Chad Smith in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management on Goal Setting. This is a great way to kick off the summer months, setting goals for all the things you have put aside, until now! June 23, 2022 from 2-2:30 pm via Zoom



The 5 Gears All too often people go through life without truly connecting—and can, as a result, miss out on experiences and relationships that have the power to bring them great joy. By understanding how the five gears work, you can improve your ability to connect with the world around you. July 19, 2022 from 2-2:30 pm via Zoom Revenge Bedtime “Revenge bedtime procrastination” describes the decision to sacrifice sleep for leisure time that is driven by a daily schedule lacking in free time. Join us as we learn what revenge bedtime is and how to combat it! August 17, 2022 from 2-2:30 pm via Zoom

Please register via Cornerstone at?https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx?under "Happy Half Hours" or email?hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.

