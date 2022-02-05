ENGL 5337: Studies in Linguistics: Compositional Semantics

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12:30 - 1:50 PM

In this course, we will examine how the meaning of a sentence is computed in a compositional manner because of the way it is structured and because of the semantic contributions words comprising it make.

In addition, we will be looking at how context and world knowledge play a role in semantic computation and, in this context, discuss the relation between semantics and pragmatics.

This course can be taken by anyone interested in language without prior knowledge of linguistics or philosophy of language.