A Nutrition BEST Fellowship through a federally funded training grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. This is a PAID research and internship experience with a 2 year commitment for underrepresented undergraduates who are majoring/minoring in foods, nutrition, and agriculture programs. Students will receive hands-on experience working with academic researchers and industry professionals and mentoring by a multidisciplinary team of experts from TTU, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, TTU Health Science Center and the University of Tennessee Extension. To apply or learn more, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/usda_reeu/



