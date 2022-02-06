Study Title: Equine-Assisted Positively Fit: A Family-Based Obesity Intervention for Rural Youth Principle Investigators: Dr. Katy Schroeder, Department of Animal & Food Sciences and Dr. Jason Van Allen, Department of Psychological Sciences What is this research studying? The purpose of this research study is to determine if a horse-assisted childhood obesity intervention can help children and their caregivers learn specific tools to support healthy lifestyle choices for nutrition and exercise. Why participate?

You and your child will have an opportunity to train with horses.

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if your child struggles with weight or obesity, ages 9-13. Participating families will also receive $30 total, given after the first scheduled research visit ($10) and again at a follow-up visit after completing the Equine-Assisted Positively Fit program ($20).

Ready to learn more?

To take the next steps, please contact Tristen Hefner at (806) 834-2801 or tristen.hefner@ttu.edu.

Questions about the Research?

For questions about the research, please contact: Dr. Katy Schroeder at 806-834-5394 or Dr. Jason Van Allen at 806-834-7703.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.