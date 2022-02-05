

If you have any questions, please contact Tracie McClaran ( tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu Texas Tech's National Wind Institute (NWI) is part of the workforce skills training program awarded in 2019 by the Governor's office and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). As part of the program, NWI is working with academic and industry partners on curriculum development for Critical Infrastructure Security Training for industry professionals and university students. We will be conducting several in person, hands on, two day workshop sessions this Summer. Because the workshops are sponsored through the TWC grant, we are able to offer them at no charge to attendees. We are also offering CEU credits along with industry-endorsed certificates for participants. Following is a link to the flyer with workshop information. There is a link at the bottom of the flyer to pre-register for one of the workshops. https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:09049192-56d7-3bfb-ae74-4b9d30ea7bdc Posted:

