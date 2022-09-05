The purpose of this study is to understand how cultural factors and familial dynamics impact mental health in Mexican descent college student participants. Participants will be asked to complete an online survey containing several questionnaires. It is estimated to take 45 minutes. Those that complete the survey will be compensated with a $5 electronic gift card to Amazon.









To participate you must:

Self-identify as being of Mexican descent

Ages 18-25

Have a college email

Currently enrolled at a college in the U.S

To take the survey, please email LatinxResiliency@gmail.com with “TechAnnounce” on subject line.





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (2021-646).