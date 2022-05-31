TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Fall 2022 Undergraduate Courses
Are you interested in fun & informative courses? Well look no further, we have got you covered! The department of Environmental Toxicology is offering two new undergraduate courses:

ENTX 3300-001 Biological Effects of Chemicals in the Environment
This course introduces you to the biological effects following exposure to chemicals in the environment.
CRN 45620  TTh 11-12:20

ENTX 3301-001 Intro to Environmental Toxicology
This is a comprehensive overview of wildlife and ecological problems with a focus on toxicolgy.
CRN 44184  TTh 9:30-10:50
