ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Free Market Institute is now accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the fall 2022 Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to all participants who successfully complete the program.

The Political Economy Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The TTU Participants will meet in person on Tuesdays throughout the fall 2022 semester for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the fall 2022 semester is International Economics and Policy. Participants will explore debates about globalization, foreign aid, and U.S. military intervention. What are the benefits and drawbacks of globalization? What is the best immigration policy? How involved should the U.S. be in foreign affairs? Participants will read and discuss these questions and more throughout the program semester.

Participants will also meet up for a weekend summit at Texas Tech University on September 23-24, 2022, with students from Angelo State University who will be participating in the same program during the fall 2022 semester. The summit will feature group discussion and formal remarks from scholars who's work will be incorporated into the program reading list, including Christopher Coyne (George Mason University) and Jamie Bologna Pavlik (Texas Tech University).

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address questions of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester. Further details about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, theme, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.

All undergraduate students who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University during the fall 2022 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

DEADLINE to Apply is Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

APPLY HERE (Political Economy Reading Program)

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Free Market Institute - Political Economy Reading Program | Free Market Institute | TTU

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.