Accredited and accessible, the Rawls online MBA allows you the ability to earn a Master of Business Administration at your own pace. The average time to complete coursework varies, however, the degree can be earned in as little as one year (closer to two years if you work full-time).

Questions? Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/graduate/mba/online/ or set up a meeting with Junior Perez: Posted:

