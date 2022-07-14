The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation. Apply here: https://my.reviewr.com/s2/site//2022_Fall_NSF_I-Corps_Site Program Dates: Pre-Opening Workshop & Orientation: Thursday, August 18th, 2022 3:00-4:30PM (Virtual) Opening: Friday, August 19th, 2022 12:00-5:00PM (Virtual) Midpoint Check-in: Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 12:00-5:00PM (Virtual) Closing: Friday, September 9th, 2022 12:00-5:00PM (Virtual) ***Deadline to apply: July 22, 2022*** Contact: Ganga Baskar at ganga.baskar@ttu.edu Posted:

7/14/2022



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

Departmental

Student Organization

