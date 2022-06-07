Language is something that we take for granted. However, upon closer inspection, human language turns out to be exceedingly complex and systematic at the same time. So, the question is how and why?





“Intro to Language” (ENGL 2370) aims to provide a broad overview of language, focusing on its structure, its origins, and its role in society. Among the questions to be addressed are: (a) how do we humans acquire and use language so effortlessly?; (b) what does it do for us?; (c) do different cultures or societies use language differently?; (d) if so, does language reflect human society and culture as well?





This class meets on TR from 9:30 to 10:50 AM, and it can be taken either face-to-face or online (synchronous). This will be a fun and easy course to fulfill your SBS Core requirement and/or Linguistics Minor requirement.