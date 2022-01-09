The Texas Techspo is a one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. This is an opportunity for our campus departments and students to come together for a fun, interactive experience where participants can get the scoop on all the perks and resources available right here on campus.

Please visit our website to sign up to participate! The deadline to reserve your table is September 2, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact us at studentengagement@ttu.edu