TODAY! Majors & Minors Fair!

10.20.2022 – Your future just got a lot sweeter!  At the Majors & Minors Fair, you will be able to:

- Explore majors & minors

- Discover career opportunities.

- Meet with professors, advisors & students.

- Take the next steps toward graduation.

The Majors & Minors Fair will be held on October 20 from 11am – 2pm. Visit our website to access the links to the major, minor, or career opportunity you want to explore!

To get more information about the Majors & Minors Fair and to find great resources to plan your path to success, visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu.


 
10/20/2022

Megan Ohlmann

megan.ohlmann@ttu.edu

Transition and Engagement

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2022

SUB Ballroom

