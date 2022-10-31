Participants are needed for new research study exploring the influence of student Veteran and shelter dog interactions on Veteran and dog well-being. Participation will take approximately one hour, and each participant will be awarded a $10 Starbucks gift card, as well as various gifts from the Military and Veterans Programs office and the Veteran Resources Center at TTUHSC!

To learn more about project participation and enroll in the project, please answer some questions about yourself in the following survey: https://bit.ly/shelterdogstudy

For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Emily Webberson at ewebbers@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program and Institutional Animal Care & Use Committee at Texas Tech University.