Join us for our Fall Book Club on Soundtracks by Jon Acuff

Please join us as we discuss New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff’s latest book, Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking. Acuff “offers a proven plan to change overthinking from a super problem to a superpower.” Our book club features welcoming, inclusive, and insightful discussion. Come meet new people and encounter new ideas. Session 1: September 28, 2022 from 2-3 pm Session 2: October 12, 2022 from 2-3 pm Session 3: October 26, 2022 from 2-3 pm Please register by emailing hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/23/2022



Kailey Kilcrease



kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Human Resources





