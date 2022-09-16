Please join us as we discuss New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff’s latest book, Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking. Acuff “offers a proven plan to change overthinking from a super problem to a superpower.” Our book club features welcoming, inclusive, and insightful discussion. Come meet new people and encounter new ideas.
Session 1: September 28, 2022 from 2-3 pm
Session 2: October 12, 2022 from 2-3 pm
Session 3: October 26, 2022 from 2-3 pm
Please register by emailing hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.