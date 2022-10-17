In Bringing Up the Boss: Practical Lessons for New Managers, you’ll learn how to give effective feedback, motivate your team members, hire well, among many other critical management skills. You’ll also learn what it means to manage yourself in this new role, and how to navigate the often awkward and sometimes challenging situations that arise in this new position.

Join us for this special 1-session book club where we will engage in inclusive and insightful discussion.

December 6, 2022 from 2-3 pm via Zoom