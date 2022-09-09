Whether you’re a new leader looking for some guidance, a seasoned leader with some great insights, an emerging leader hoping to gain some skills when a leadership opportunity opens up for you, a middle manager navigating both sides of the coin or someone who just wants to learn, Leadership Café is for you!







I’m a Leader – Now What?

Leadership can be great. It can also be a bit scary at first. Join us for a few tips to help you any time you accept a new leadership position.





October 25th, 2022 2-2:30 pm via Zoom

Introverted Leadership – How does that work?

Serving in a management or leadership role as an introvert can be a challenging experience. Please join us for this training where we will examine strategies and tactics to help you (an introvert) in your leadership position. We will discuss boundary-setting, stepping outside of one’s comfort zone, and a number of related topics.





November 1st, 2022 2-2:30 pm via Zoom