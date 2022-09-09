TTU HomeTechAnnounce

VIRTUAL Fall Learning Series

The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.

Mental Health by Serena Shade from the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities 

September 22nd from 2-3 pm via Zoom. 

 

Mental Health First Aid Training Overview by Dr. Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney of the TTUHSC 

October 6th from 2-3 pm via Zoom. 

 

Using Adaptive Leadership to Process Change by Dr. Jason Headrick Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education and Communications 

November 3rd  from 2-3 pm via Zoom. 

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
9/9/2022

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources


