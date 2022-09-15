The Fall Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus.



Mental Health by Serena Shade from the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities September 22nd from 2-3 pm via Zoom. Mental Health First Aid Training Overview by Dr. Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney of the TTUHSC October 6th from 2-3 pm via Zoom. Using Adaptive Leadership to Process Change by Dr. Jason Headrick Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education and Communications November 3rd from 2-3 pm via Zoom. Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email h r.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

9/15/2022



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

HR Talent Development

