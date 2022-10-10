Texas Tech Preview will be held on Monday, October 10th. The resource fair will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. We encourage you to sign-up for the resource fair so you can meet with prospective students and their families while they are visiting campus.

Please register by filling out the form through the link below. We will follow-up with more details in the weeks to come. Should you have any questions, please call the Visitors Center at 806-742-1299. We look forward to seeing you soon!