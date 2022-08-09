Undergraduate students – join us for our first ever Transformative Undergraduate Experiences Symposium on October 14 and 15! We are inviting all undergraduate students engaged in undergraduate research and creative activities projects to participate in an Impact Talk competition. Presenters will have 3 minutes to introduce the audience to their project and explain how they are making an impact through their work. Interested students must submit an abstract by September 19 @ 8 am. The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences is excited to launch this new event in partnership with CISER, the Honors College, the McNair Scholars Program, STEM CORE, and the TLPDC. Visit www.true.ttu.edu/symposium for details and abstract submission! Posted:

9/8/2022



Originator:

Ryan Bain



Email:

Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

