Registration Required. Register here: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101125287

Are you applying to nursing school during the Fall 2022 semester? Join the University Career Center in our nursing school interview workshop! You will learn strategies to conquer the interview with helpful tips and tools from UCC counselors.

This event is for any TTU student and alumni that are planning to apply for Spring 2023 entry to any school of nursing program. *We will host additional dates for Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 entry.

This session will be interactive with an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of the workshop.

Can’t make this workshop? We will be offering three more workshops:

For questions, please email Tori.Ha@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210.