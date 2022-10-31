Complete Psychology Research Study, Earn $25

Adults (aged 18-59 years) are invited to participate in a paid, in-person study about how the nervous system responds to computerized tasks. Participants will be equipped with noninvasive equipment that will relate task performance to physiological responses such as eye movements and brain activity.





The study will take place in the Psychology Building on the TTU campus. The study will be completed in a single session lasting 2 hours or less. Participants will receive $25 for participating.

To participate you must:

· Be a US Citizen

· Be 18-59 years old

· Have normal vision or wear contacts that correct vision to normal

· Have normal hearing and motor control

· Have no history of neurological or vascular disorders

· Be willing and able to abstain from stimulant and depressant drugs for 12 hours before study session

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Greenlee and his research team by emailing greenleelab.ttu@gmail.com.

Please put “FNIRS study” in the subject line.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.